Scene And Heard: Mark Grossman (Adam, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS)

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) has a live-in companion that he’s been in a successful relationship with for over a year now — his dog, Oakley. “I’ve always loved dogs but when I moved out on my own, I was living in apartments and felt I didn’t have the space for one,” the actor explains. “I knew when the time came, I would adopt, so a friend would send me photos of dogs needing a home from a rescue place called Wagmor Pets in Studio City [CA]. Of course, I fell in love with every picture but I just wasn’t mentally ready yet to become a dog dad.” A few weeks later, Grossman’s attitude began to shift. “On a whim, I went into Wagmor just to check it out,” he recounts. “I recognized one little dude and said, ‘Someone sent me his listing not too long ago!’ Even though he had been abandoned on the roadside at three months old, he still had such a sweet disposition and good energy, so we connected right off the bat. He was being called Monsoon and since I wear Oakley goggles when I’m riding dirt bikes, that became his name. It was really meant to be.”