Robert Scott Wilson In New DAYS Role

Robert Scott Wilson, who just exited the DAYS canvas as Ben on July 8, will return in a new role: Alexander Kiriakis. Alexander, the son of Justin and Anjelica, has never been seen on canvas as an adult. Look for Wilson to make his debut on July 26. Head Writer Ron Carlivati talked about the change in Digest’s most recent podcast. “I think my head spun around about 15 times,” cracks Wilson, describing his reaction to Co-Executive Producer Albert Alarr revealing the soap was bringing him back in a new role. “I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ After it sunk in and he told me what the plan was for him, I was excited.” For the full interview, check out the new issue on sale Friday. TV Insider first reported the news.