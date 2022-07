On the latest Dishing With Digest, DAYS/BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2 Head Writer Ron Carlivati shared some interesting facts, including 1) the role he had in mind for Kelly Clarkson to play on BEYOND SALEM, 2) that he didn’t recognize Eileen Davidson in her Thomas garb at the studio, and 3) why he thinks there could yet be a happy ending for currently off-camera lovebirds Eli and Lani.