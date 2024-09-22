Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of September 23

Bold and Beautiful

On Monday, September 23, Taylor (above) visits a connection to reveal a secret… Steffy (above) senses her mother has a secret on Tuesday, September 24, but Taylor shuts her down. Meanwhile, Ridge confesses to Brooke that he made a promise to Steffy about Taylor…. Bill reaches out to Katie on Wednesday, September 25, to talk about their future…. On Thursday, September 26, Steffy and Hope try to get the better of each other regarding Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor; and Will attempts to make sense of the divide between his parents…. On Friday, September 27, guest star Jökull Júliusson (J.J.) collaborates with Brooke’s Bedroom Line photo shoot and performs his hit song, Way Down We Go. At the photo shoot, Steffy gets irritated when Finn and Hope share their love for J.J. and his band, Kaleo; Bridget returns to town for the performance; and Taylor hurts as she watches Brooke and Ridge’s interaction on the livestream of the shoot.

Days Of Our Lives

Jada realizes just how crazy Connie is while Johnny and Chanel enjoy a romantic evening on Monday, September 23…. Bonnie and Hattie clash on Tuesday, September 24, while Chanel learns she has to be intimate with Alex…. Brady and Eric catch up and Maggie (above) learns stunning news from Fiona on Wednesday, September 25…. On Thursday, September 26, EJ and Eric have words about Holly as Xander admits his intentions to Sarah (above).… Sarah reveals to Fiona what she remembered the night of the accident on Friday, September 27, while Xander is thwarted by Jada.

General Hospital

Carly and Brennan have a loaded encounter on Monday, September 23; Portia is on edge; Terry defends her decision; Elizabeth voices her doubts; and Curtis counsels TJ…. On Tuesday, September 24, Carly and Sonny strategize; Alexis confides in her new lawyer; Chase and Dante butt heads; TJ opens up to Stella; and Diane runs interference…. Sam visits Carly on Wednesday, September 25, as Sonny and Kristina have a heart-to-heart, Jordan confides in Isaiah, Molly meets with Martin, and Ulrich makes a high-stakes offer…. On Thursday, September 26, the walls close in on Jason and Anna; Tracy and Stella reconnect; Drew interrupts Michael and Willow; Ned receives shocking intel; and Lucky (above) gets devastating news…. Holly makes a bold move on Friday, September 27, while Tracy gloats, Lucy gives Natalia a history lesson, Carly meets with Brennan, and Robert and Diane go out on the town.

Young and Restless

Adam loses his cool on Monday, September 23; Victoria works to protect Billy; and Audra encourages Sally to play dirty…. Sharon (above) is haunted by her dreams on Tuesday, September 25; Heather and Daniel plan a fresh start; and Nick takes matters into his own hands…. On Wednesday, September 26, Sharon is triggered to explore her dark side as Nick and Mariah devise a plan to help her, and Phyllis takes control…. Sharon’s quest for revenge takes a dangerous turn on Thursday, September 27…. The Young and the Restless celebrates Sharon Case’s 30th anniversary on Friday, September 28, as the character of Sharon looks back at her memorable moments.