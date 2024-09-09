CBS Releases B&B And Y&R Fall Preview Spoilers

(From l. to r.) Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Rebecca Budig (Taylor) of B&B and Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Bryton James (Devon) of Y&R.

The air may be getting cooler as summer draws to a close, but the CBS soaps, Bold and Beautiful and Young and Restless, will be heating up as autumn unfolds! According to a network press release, here’s what fans can expect coming up on both shows.

Bold And Beautiful

CBS reports that “In the upcoming episodes, fans can expect a mix of emotional confrontations, romantic twists, and lively musical moments.” An old rivalry will find new friction, according to the teasers, which indicate that Hope can’t shake her feelings for Finn so easily … at least at the start of the season: “Brooke [Katherine Kelly Lang] and Taylor [Rebecca Budig] face off after Hope [Annika Noelle) continues making a play for Steffy’s [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood] husband, Finn [Tanner Novlan].” But Steffy hardball and the story veers in a new direction: “[When[ Steffy threatens to end the Hope for the Future fashion line, Hope sets her sights on a new man.”

Meanwhile, two powerful pairs of exes — Ridge and Taylor, and Bill and Katie — will see their storylines move in interesting directions, as well. “Ridge [Thorsten Kaye] discovers Taylor’s shocking reasons for returning home, while Will’s [Crew Morrow] return could lead to a reunion for his parents, Bill [Don Diamon] and Katie [Heather Tom].”

On the guest star front, Tom Arnold will make another appearance as the Forresters’ pilot, and musician Jökull Júliusson from the Icelandic band Kaleo “rocks out at the Brooke’s Bedroom fashion campaign.”

Young And Restless



Over in Genoa City, drama is percolating on several fronts. Promises the network, “This fall, suspense, romance and rivalries take center stage as Victor [Eric Braeden] hits Jack [Peter Bergman] where it hurts the most when his plan of attack divides the Abbott family. Sharon [Sharon Case] is haunted by her past leading her to visit her dark side while Abby [Melissa Ordway] and Devon [Bryton James] face an unexpected obstacle as they plan their November wedding.”

The show is experiencing its own milestone moment on November 13th, when it hits its historical 13,000th episode. And they are not the only ones with landmark anniversaries. The press release notes, “[This] fall cast members Sharon Case and Michelle Stafford [Phyllis Summers] will both celebrate their 30th anniversaries with special episodes dedicated to their characters.”