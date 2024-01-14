Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, January 15, Thomas’s story about Emma rattles Hope, and Steffy attempts to convince Finn to believe Thomas, not Xander….. Luna and R.J. decide to take the next step in their relationship on Tuesday, January 16, and Hope confides in Brooke that she has reservations about Thomas’s past…. On Wednesday, January 17, Li gives Poppy a verbal lashing about her date with Bill, and the Forrester family celebrates Eric’s impending release from the hospital…. Poppy enchants and delights Bill (both above) during their second date at Il Giardino on Thursday, January 18, and Deacon (above) and Sheila try to wrap their heads around Bill and Poppy…. On Friday, January 19, Eric and Ridge share an emotional father-and-son moment, and R.J. takes Luna to his newly rented beach house as Bill romances Poppy at the same spot.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

On Monday, January 15, Nicole gives some advice to a nervous Sloan (both above)…. Ava and Stefan scramble when Harris conducts a raid at the Bistro on Tuesday, January 16, while Eric and Sloan host a dinner for John and Marlena…. Sarah officially moves in with Xander on Wednesday, January 17…. On Thursday, January 18, Wendy and Tripp enjoy a romantic evening…. Eric, Nicole, EJ and Maggie say good-bye to Holly as she is prepped to travel for treatment on Friday, January 19.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Ava is furious; Spencer has an unexpected reunion; Josslyn finds Adam in trouble; Nina strikes a deal; and Sonny reconsiders on Monday, January 15…. On Tuesday, January 16, Josslyn gets support from Carly; Nikolas decides to protect Ace; Trina tells Esme about her plans; and Sonny tries to stop Dex…. Carly and Drew lean on each other on Wednesday, January 17, while Nina drops a bombshell; Ned and Michael face off; Esme panics and Finn and Elizabeth (above) come across a clue….. Michael prepares himself; Drew and Anna commiserate; TJ updates Jordan; Kristina has a surprise visitor; and Esme seeks help from an unlikely source on Thursday, January 18…. On Friday, January 19, Carly and Sam discuss the recent changes in Drew; Drew makes a big business decision; Dex comforts Joss; Spencer confesses to Laura; and Esme is desperate.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, January 15, Sharon catches Nick off-guard with an unexpected announcement; Devon and Billy (both above) put their differences aside; and Chance comes clean with Summer…. Nikki receives some sobering news on Tuesday, January 16, while Heather keeps a secret from Daniel, and Phyllis pushes Christine’s buttons…. On Wednesday, January 17, Victor shares words of wisdom with Victoria; Jack and Lauren work together to help Nikki; and Christine loses patience with Danny…. Jack makes a promise to Nikki on Thursday, January 18, as Audra protects her interests, and Tucker antagonizes Kyle…. On Friday, January 19, Victor interrogates Cole; Lauren helps Nikki keep a secret; and Ashley backs Tucker into a corner.