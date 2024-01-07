Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, January 8, Zende and R.J.’s argument about R.J.’s job at Forrester Creations escalates; Luna receives an anonymous invitation to a romantic dinner; and Thomas attempts to sway Steffy (both above) to believe that he and Hope are good for each other…. Xander remains steadfast to Finn that Thomas is a murderer on Tuesday, January 9, and Luna is surprised to find Zende, not R.J., when she arrives for her romantic date…. On Wednesday, January 10, R.J. flips when Luna reveals Zende’s ploy to get alone time with her, and Steffy is stunned that Xander is not easing up on his accusations against Thomas…. Finn pressures Steffy to point-blank ask Thomas about Emma’s death on Thursday, January 11, and Liam is shocked to learn of Thomas’s proposal to Hope…. On Friday, January 12, Thomas has a heart-to-heart with Steffy about what happened the night Emma died.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

On Monday, January 8, Tripp is thrown for a loop when he finds that Wendy is still in Salem…. Konstantin turns the tables on Steve and John (all above) on Tuesday, January 9, while Melinda attempts to calm an unraveling Sloan…. On Wednesday, January 10, Stephanie and Jada have a catch-up session, and EJ helps an emotionally exhausted Nicole recharge…. Harris seeks assistance from Roman and Kate on Thursday, January 11…. On Friday, January 12, Eric pays a visit to a hospitalized Holly, and Alex confides in Chad.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

On Monday, January 8, Carly and Elizabeth bond over Bobbie memories; Maxie and Felicia support each other over Bobbie’s death; Josslyn is furious with Michael; Tracy tells Brook Lynn about Scott and Lucy’s scheme; and Lucy and Scott share a charged moment…. Alexis and Gregory discuss their kiss on Tuesday, January 9, while Marshall and Stella clash; Trina confides in Stella; Sonny seeks out Carly; and Laura takes Esme to the PCPD…. The town of Port Charles mourns the loss of Bobbie Spencer on the day of her memorial (above) on Wednesday, January 10, as Felicia and Carly come together to honor Bobbie, and Carly is forced to reckon with her family’s past and close her mother’s unfinished business…. As the tribute to Bobbie continues on Thursday, January 11, Carly and Felicia travel to Amsterdam to tend to the business Bobbie left behind; Maxie and a reporter sit down with the people of Port Charles to share their memories of Bobbie; and Carly dedicates a lovely tribute to her mother…. Nikolas shares a moment with Ava; Spencer receives a surprise visitor; Curtis encourages Trina; Dex shows a brave side; and Diane and Robert have a disagreement on Friday, January 12.