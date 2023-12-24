Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, December 25, B&B is preempted for sports coverage…. Brooke and Ridge worry about Eric’s future, and Steffy demands Hope tell her if she truly loves Thomas, on Tuesday, December 26…. On Wednesday, December 27, Steffy warns Hope not to toy with Thomas, reminding her of the consequences; and Finn assures a worried Ridge that he is happy with Eric’s progress…. Finn (Tanner Novlan, above) stands up for Steffy to a defiant Thomas on Thursday, December 28, while Xander (above) is shocked to learn that his new doctor has a connection to the Forrester family…. On Friday, December 29, B&B airs a repeat of an episode that originally aired on June 23, in which Brooke and Ridge reunited in Italy, and Liam surprised Steffy with a kiss.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Kayla delivers Paulina’s diagnoses to Paulina and Chanel, and Nicole and Holly reminisce with Eric, on Monday, December 25…. On Tuesday, December 26, the Kiriakis family (above) has an eventful Christmas dinner…. On Wednesday, December 27, Jada tries to lift Rafe’s spirits…. On Thursday, December 28, Leo interrupts Eric and Sloan’s family time with baby Jude…. A who’s-who of Salem residents head to a New Year’s Eve party at the Bistro on Friday, December 29.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

GH is preempted for sports coverage on Monday, December 25…. On Tuesday, December 26, Nina seeks absolution; Spencer and Trina enjoy Christmas Eve together; Ava is alerted; Sonny and Laura (above) look for answers; and Esme almost gets caught.…. Alexis goes over legalities with Kristina and Molly on Wednesday, December 27, while Finn and Chase are worried about Gregory; Sasha warns Cody; Felicia asks Robert for help; and Lucy makes a proposition to Scott., Dex grows concerned about Adam’s behavior, Anna and Valentin come to a realization, and Laura and Kevin fret about Charlotte…. On Thursday, December 28, Lucy and Scott execute a plan; Sonny and Alexis have misgivings; Felicia does her own investigating; Liz and Finn work on his defense; and Olivia makes a slip of the tongue.…. Spencer and Trina discuss their future together; Cyrus makes a confession to Nina; Esme visits Heather in prison; on New Year’s Eve, Lois learns shocking information; and Drew returns home early Friday, December 29.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, December 25, Y&R is preempted for sports coverage…. On Tuesday, December 26, Nikki faces her demons and confronts Jordan in an ultimate showdown; click here for Colleen Zenk’s (Jordan) preview of the action.… On Wednesday, December 27, Christine and Danny make a decision about their future; Devon gives Tucker a reality check; and Audra receives news from a familiar face…. Michael and Lauren (both above) find a unique way to ring in the new year on Thursday, December 28, while Ashley struggles with her feelings for Tucker…. On Friday, December 29, Y&R will air a classic episode from October 13, 2003, in which Victor received a painful reminder of his past; Nikki and Sharon fought for the spotlight; Brad worried about Ashley; and Kevin played with fire.