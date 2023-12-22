Exclusive YOUNG AND RESTLESS Preview: Jordan And Nikki Face Off!

Cabin Fever: Jordan (Colleen Zenk, r.) lures Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) into an epic confrontation.

Nikki has already agreed to meet with Jordan — but only because the madwoman claimed to have Claire and threatened that Victoria would never see her daughter again unless Nikki surrendered herself. Says Colleen Zenk (Jordan), “Jordan is pretty crazy and using her own niece for bait, but having Claire is really a ruse as a way to get her hands on Nikki, Jordan’s No. 1 target.” When the two women do come face to face, “It’s an extraordinary episode,” Zenk enthuses.

Since Nikki was slurring her words over the phone, the possibility that she will most likely show up in a drunken state is even better news for Jordan. “She is enjoying the entire scenario,” Zenk explains. “She’s actually thrilling in the fact that she’s inflicted so much pain on the Newmans at this point and she’s determined to inflict more.”

As Nikki heads to the stipulated rendezvous point, her family is growing very concerned that no one has heard from her. Victoria and Nick are certain that Jordan must have somehow abducted their mother. However, when they show up at the ranch to find out from their dad if there are any new developments, Victor suggeststhat Nikki may be off on a bender and doesn’t want to be found. Zenk points out that the Newmans are “grasping at possibilities because they’re desperate to find out what’s happened to Nikki, not knowing that she is willingly coming to Jordan.”

Victoria and Nick refuse to believe that their mother has fallen off the wagon, convinced that she would never skip a holiday with her family under any circumstances. Victor then shares with his kids a disturbing report from Nate, who tipped off Victor that he witnessed Nikki secretly drinking. While Nick scoffs at the account, Victoria insists that Nate would never lie about their mom’s sobriety.

Meanwhile, Jordan lies in wait at an abandoned, run-down fishing cabin, ready to set the next phase of her plan into motion — and not even the prospect of incurring the wrath of Victor Newman can dissuade her. “She has no fear of anybody because she’s all about the vendetta,” Zenk asserts. “It’s all about making them pay.”

Nikki shows up at the cabin and stumbles inside, calling out Jordan’s name. In the next moment, Jordan appears, holding a small pistol. “You do not want to miss their confrontation,” cautions Zenk. “If you do, you will kick yourself because you’ve got two women of a certain age going at it. It is must-see TV.”