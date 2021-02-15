Real-Life Soap Duo Engaged!

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) on Valentine’s Day — and she said yes. Hope posted the news on social media noting, “Yesterday was a good day ☺️💍 …. Forever with this man is a dream come true 😍🙏🏼❤️ @duelly #umHellYes”. On his own social media, Duell wrote, “I’m one lucky dude.. #shesaidyes #engaged.” His love interest, Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) was among the first to react, commenting, “AHH!!! Congratulations! Love you both!!” Congratulations to the happy couple! To see the photos of the big moment, click here.