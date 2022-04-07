What is your take on how Jordan is feeling physically and emotionally as she reacclimates to Port Charles? “She is ready to get back to work. She feels great. She is putting being in the clinic behind her, because she is so ready to get back to work. That is her focus. That is the love of her life. People are like, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure you’re ready?’ And she is like, ‘Yes. I’m ready to go, full force. I’m back, better than ever, let’s do this.’ She is gung-ho. She’s not letting anybody mess with her and she’s laying down the law.”

We’ve seen her put on a happy face when it comes to Curtis and Portia and how serious their relationship has become, but clearly, she still has feelings for him. “Yeah, she has her personal struggles with some of her previous relationships, her exes. She is focused on her work, like I said, but when she sees Curtis, and when she sees Curtis and Portia together — in the back of her mind, she thinks maybe there is something left between her and Curtis, some sort of magic between them. She’s playing it subtly, from the background, but there is still hope. She still has some hope in her that maybe there could be some rekindling, and there is some tension. At the current moment, he has moved on with Portia, but there may be some disruption moving forward.”

What has it been like to work with Donnell Turner (Curtis) and Brook Kerr (Portia) thus far? “They are absolutely wonderful! Since I got onto the show, they have just been so helpful. Brook is just a bubbly, lovely, sweet personality. She is actually somebody that I used to watch when she was on PASSIONS [as Whitney]! She’s just been so lovely, telling me, ‘I just want to be here and help you in any way that I can.’ Same with Donnell. He’s like, ‘We’re here for you, we know what it’s like, and if there is anything we can do, we’re happy to help.’ They’ve been so patient with me when we’re doing our scenes, and also educating me. Like, the other day, I was working with them and he said, ‘When they say, “Stand 50/50,” what that really means is, you need to tilt this way so that you’re not blocking the light.’ I’m so grateful that they’ve been so patient and helped explain these things to me, because a lot of the terminology they use [on a soap] is still new to me. He and Brook are both wonderful to work with and it feels very natural working with them. I probably feel the most comfortable in my scenes with them.”

I love that you were a Whitney Russell fan! “Oh, absolutely! When I was in college, my roommate and I would literally leave class and race home so that we could watch PASSIONS. That was our favorite show. Sometimes we even skipped class to watch it! My roommate and I still call each other Timmy and Tabitha, two characters from the show, to this day! And we just loved Brook’s character. I mentioned to Brook, ‘You know, you were my favorite! I used to watch the show.’ ”

If you’d started at GH a few days earlier, you could have met Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS), who temporarily played Sam, too! “Yes, I know! When I watched the show and she was on, I was like, ‘Ahhh, I just missed her!’ ”