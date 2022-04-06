What’s Liam’s take on the New Year’s Eve drama? “It’s funny, when you were asking that question I was like, ‘What did happen on New Year’s? I can’t remember [laughs].’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Grandma kissed Santa Claus,’ which is funny because by New Year’s, Santa is supposed to drag his ass back to the North Pole and start making toys again and yet he’s hanging out with the Forresters? There’s a problem here. Liam’s take? Liam has a lot of sympathy for Brooke. I think Liam wants to give Brooke a pass because Liam wishes that someone in his life would give him a pass on all the ways he keeps messing up over and over again. So, Liam is sympathetic.”

How would you characterize Liam’s relationship with Brooke? “I think Liam and Brooke’s relationship is rare on a soap opera. She’s his mother-in-law but I think that Liam and Brooke are actually, genuinely friends. On set, we joke that it’s only a matter of time before Liam and Brooke hook up but the truth is, I hope that doesn’t happen because they really do have a true friendship. There’s a purely platonic bond there and they’re both constantly hated by everybody around them. They try to do the right thing all the time and don’t. I think they see each other as a support system, and I hope it stays that way for a long time.”

Does Liam hold Deacon responsible? “No. Things started out as confrontational but we created moments where the men started to respect and understand each other and saw that they both loved Hope, and that’s what they are motivated by.”

Does Liam get why Steffy and Thomas are so invested in their parents reuniting? “I know there are adult people where it’s important for their parents to be together romantically. I don’t think I’ve ever met one or talked to one, and these are fictional characters we’re talking about, but I’m assuming they are emblematic of some kind of archetype that does exist but it just strikes me as an emotional immaturity. I’m taking a stronger stance to that than Liam would. Liam just rolls his eyes.”

Was it fun to film with Don Diamont (Bill) and Darin Brooks (Wyatt) recently? “When I see on the schedule that I get to work with Don and/or Darin, we just cherish it and try to get the most out of it as we possibly can. We just want to have as much fun with it as possible.”

Liam’s been quiet lately. How do you take advantage of some downtime? “I am such an unambitious person so for me having time off, and whatever the opposite of a workaholic, that’s me, so I appreciate it. I don’t mind the lighter workload because I get to spend more time with my family.”

However, your storyline is about to ramp up. What can you tease? “A lot of times when you hear, ‘It will change lives forever,’ it’s not really true but this time around, it really will change lives forever.”