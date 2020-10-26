Quick Take With Matthew Atkinson

How would you describe Thomas and Hope’s relationship now after all the tricks he pulled? “Thomas is pleasantly surprised that Hope is able to see him in a new light, or at least try and see him in the old light, before he made a lot of mistakes. Because of that, it has given him a sense of rejuvenation in a lot of ways, because he feels like there possibly is a light at the end of the tunnel. There is something to look forward to, because it seems that Hope’s ability to show compassion is pretty extreme, given what they went through and everything that he caused.”

Is Thomas remorseful for his past behavior? “You’re seeing Thomas be very grateful that this person who he genuinely loves and has all the faith and respect for in the world — otherwise, he would have never let her be the mother to his child — is allowing him back in her life. He doesn’t want to do anything to screw that up, and he is going to make efforts moving forward to continue on that path and show her that she made the right decision. That is very important to him.”

It’s nice to see Thomas in a good place, as opposed to a vat of hydrofluoric acid. “[Laughs] As long as there is not something to fall off of or into, then Thomas is usually going to be okay. Any time he’s going to fall, whether it’s off a cliff or into a vat, it’s not going to be a good thing, so let’s just try to keep him on level ground with good visibility.”

It appears there could be growing friction with newly returned cousin Zende. “There is definitely some tension there. These two guys are sizing each other up. They’re both these talented designer guys at the company, but Thomas thinks that nobody can beat him. The only thing that is keeping Thomas down is his own personal life, and his past decisions and his own bad behavior. As Zende steps up, it’s going to level the playing field and Thomas is going to have to be resourceful, as only Thomas can [laughs].”