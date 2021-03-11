As a guest on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, Kirsten Storms weighed in on pressing Maxie matters.

On filming her final scenes with Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu): “I think the harder part was not being emotional in the scenes that led up to those. Obviously, it was sad and we were both extremely sad the last few days she was there. It really started to hit us. But I just really let it all out in those — the last scenes I filmed with her were when I was talking to her as she’s in the hospital bed and then the last scene we were in together is when they wheel her out and everybody’s kind of gathered around and I was standing next to Dominic [Zamprogna, Dante] and I just remember, like, not being able to control my tears, and I couldn’t once they called cut. I was still crying for another 15 or so minutes. Yeah, I mean, look, a lot of people come and go in the soap world. I know to expect that. It just was — yeah, it was sad to see her character be put into that state because she and I are like sisters and I have gotten so used to seeing her at work every single day. Our dressing rooms were right across from each other, we would leave our doors open and just, like, talk to each other with the doors open, which I’m sure a lot of people at work are happy is not happening anymore [laughs]. But I know that she’s extremely talented and she’s going to go on to do great things, no matter what it is and yeah, I love her a lot.”

On working with Port Charles royalty Genie Francis (Laura) and Finola Hughes (Anna): “Genie is great. She gives so much to the actors she’s working with. She is so sweet off camera, as well. She’s the first person to give me a hug when I see her in the morning and she’ll, you know, follow up on the conversation you had with her the last time. I love that about her. She makes you feel cared about. I just really enjoy Genie on a personal level, as well. Finola, I call her the queen — my queen [laughs]…. Recently, I have had the opportunity to have more emotional scenes with Finola, and it’s so easy to access, for me, those emotions with her because she’s already there. She is so giving and solid.”

On why Maxie has turned a blind eye to the red flags about Peter: “I would say that ‘love is blind’ is the best thing to explain that. I’ve been frustrated at times, too, and I’ve thought, ‘Maxie’s smarter than this, she would know something’s up here,’ and then I check myself and remember I was in a relationship not too long ago for several years with somebody who I continued to convince myself was one person and he was not. And I mean, that took me three years to figure out, so if Maxie can get it in under three years, she beats me! I know the fans don’t want to see her have the wool pulled over her eyes, but I think things will pan out to be okay.”

On her hopes and dreams for Maxie in the wake of the double wedding drama: “I would like to see — oh, this is [said] so selfishly, because I would just like to play it — I’d like to see Maxie get some revenge. I miss a little bit when Maxie was bad; I think it would be interesting to see a little bit of that come out, especially as an adult. Yeah, revenge would be sweet.”