Prime-time Stars Unite For Lifetime Movie

The upcoming Lifetime holiday flick, LADIES OF THE 80’s: A DIVAS CHRISTMAS, will feature a bevy of real-life nighttime soap actresses playing soap opera stars who reunite for their show’s final Christmas episode, reports Deadline.com. The cast includes KNOTS LANDING’s Donna Mills (ex-Abby; ex-Madeline, GH et al) and Nicollette Sheridan (ex-Paige; ex-Edie, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES), DALLAS’s Linda Gray (ex-Sue Ellen; ex-Priscilla, B&B); Morgan Fairchild (ex-Jordan, FALCON CREST; ex-Anjelica, DAYS et al) and Loni Anderson of WKRP IN CINCINNATI fame. The cast also includes Patrika Darbo (ex-Nancy, DAYS; ex-Shirley, B&B) and Christopher Atkins (ex-Peter, DALLAS). To read more, click here.