Playing Favorites: Y&R

Sean Dominic (Nate):

Favorite Shampoo: “DevaCurl.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “G-Star.”

Favorite Phone App: “YouTube.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Mediterranean.”

Favorite Sports Team: “Whatever team Lebron James is on.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Bacon.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Cappuccino.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Wine.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Gummy bears.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Fruit.”

Favorite Color: “Purple.”

Favorite Magazine: GQ.”

Favorite Book: Empire of the Summer Moon.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My big CELINE yellow-tinted glasses.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “Kitchen.”

Favorite Sitcom: “MARTIN.”

Favorite Drama Series: “GAME OF THRONES.”

Favorite Movie:Lord of the Rings trilogy.”

Favorite TV Host: “Arsenio Hall.”

Favorite Cartoon: “THUNDER CATS.”

Favorite Comic: “Dave Chappelle.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “112.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Espresso machine.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “In my backyard.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Cape Town, South Africa.”

Melissa Ordway (Abby):

Favorite Shampoo: “Unite 7Seconds.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Levi’s.”

Favorite Phone App: “Instagram.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian.”

Favorite Sports Team: “New England Patriots.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Doughnut.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Cold brew.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Skinny margarita.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Chocolate chip cookie.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Almonds/cashews.”

Favorite Color: “Light blue.”

Favorite Magazine:People.”

Favorite Book:The Alchemist.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Free People fringe jacket.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “Living room.”

Favorite Sitcom: “SEINFELD and FRIENDS.”

Favorite Drama Series: “THIS IS US.”

Favorite Movie: Father of the Bride.”

Favorite TV Host: “Ryan Seacrest.”

Favorite Cartoon: “BLUEY.”

Favorite Comic: Spider-Man.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “John Mayer.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Air fryer.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “Bathtub.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Costa Rica.”

