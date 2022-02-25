Sean Dominic (Nate):
Favorite Shampoo: “DevaCurl.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “G-Star.”
Favorite Phone App: “YouTube.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Mediterranean.”
Favorite Sports Team: “Whatever team Lebron James is on.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Bacon.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “Cappuccino.”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “Wine.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Gummy bears.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Fruit.”
Favorite Color: “Purple.”
Favorite Magazine: “GQ.”
Favorite Book: “Empire of the Summer Moon.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My big CELINE yellow-tinted glasses.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “Kitchen.”
Favorite Sitcom: “MARTIN.”
Favorite Drama Series: “GAME OF THRONES.”
Favorite Movie: “Lord of the Rings trilogy.”
Favorite TV Host: “Arsenio Hall.”
Favorite Cartoon: “THUNDER CATS.”
Favorite Comic: “Dave Chappelle.”
Favorite Singer Or Band: “112.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Espresso machine.”
Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “In my backyard.”
Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Cape Town, South Africa.”
Melissa Ordway (Abby):
Favorite Shampoo: “Unite 7Seconds.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “Levi’s.”
Favorite Phone App: “Instagram.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian.”
Favorite Sports Team: “New England Patriots.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Doughnut.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “Cold brew.”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “Skinny margarita.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Chocolate chip cookie.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Almonds/cashews.”
Favorite Color: “Light blue.”
Favorite Magazine: “People.”
Favorite Book: “The Alchemist.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Free People fringe jacket.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “Living room.”
Favorite Sitcom: “SEINFELD and FRIENDS.”
Favorite Drama Series: “THIS IS US.”
Favorite Movie: “Father of the Bride.”
Favorite TV Host: “Ryan Seacrest.”
Favorite Cartoon: “BLUEY.”
Favorite Comic: “Spider-Man.”
Favorite Singer Or Band: “John Mayer.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Air fryer.”
Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “Bathtub.”
Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Costa Rica.”