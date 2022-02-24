Marcus Coloma (Nikolas)

Favorite Shampoo: “Stonybook Botanicals Fragrance Free.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Good Fellow — gotta love Tarjay [Target]!”

Favorite Phone App: “It’s not chess. I gave chess up this year.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Filet mignon.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Scrambled eggs with salsa and avocado.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Cortado, but I order the Americano with a splash of whole milk. At home it’s coffee with milk.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Coffee. I don’t drink the other adult drinks.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Hot apple pie with vanilla ice cream.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Nonfat plain Greek yogurt with stevia.”

Favorite Color: “Green.”

Favorite Magazine: “Soap Opera Digest.”

Favorite Book: “Twelve Against the Gods or The Hottest State.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Rag & bone boots. Had them forever.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “Living room.”

Favorite Comic: “Batman.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “Smokey Robinson, Hozier.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Coffee machine.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “My living room.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Splendido in Portofino.”

Cynthia Watros (Nina)

Favorite Shampoo: “Olaplex!”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “7 For All Mankind or True Religion.”

Favorite Phone App: “I love Words With Friends. I play with my brother.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian.”

Favorite Sports Team: “The New York Yankees.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “I’m not a breakfast person, but I would say a protein bar.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Every morning, I do a small coffee with two raw sugars and extra half-and-half.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “White wine is my favorite. Not chardonnay, I’m not a chardonnay drinker, but a good sauvignon blanc.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “I was just talking about this — I haven’t had one in years, but the sundaes at McDonald’s that they used to put the nuts on. Someone told me, ‘They don’t do nuts anymore!’ But I have to say that, because it reminds me of my childhood. If I could, I’d have that every day.”

Favorite Color: “Blue.”

Favorite Magazine: “Soap Opera Digest.”

Favorite Book: “Right now, I’m really into Untamed by Glennon Doyle.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “My hooded sweatshirts.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “My bedroom, I think. It’s cozy. I can take a nap, I can sit, I can be on my computer. I can do a lot of things in the bedroom.”

Favorite Sitcom: “SEINFELD. Still. I just rewatched a bunch of the episodes and it’s amazing. It stands the test of time.”

Favorite Drama Series: “THE SOPRANOS. I know that’s going back a while, but it’s incredible.”

Favorite Movie: “I like The Godfather movies a lot. I could watch them over and over.”

Favorite TV Host: “I worked with him, I love him — I have to say Drew Carey!”

Favorite Cartoon: “KIMBA THE WHITE LION.”

Favorite Comic: “Jim Gaffigan.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “Imagine Dragons.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My coffeemaker.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “I have two. One is in the bathtub, and the other is going on a hike and saying my lines as I walk.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “I haven’t traveled a lot, but the place that made me go, ‘Am I still on earth?’ was Rome, Italy. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I’m this girl who grew up in Michigan and I was just in awe of the statues and the beauty of the buildings.”