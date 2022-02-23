Sal Stowers (Lani)

Favorite Shampoo: “Innersense Organic Beauty Color Awakening Hairbath.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “I’m a leggings girl and Spanx has the best!”

Favorite Phone App: “Definitely podcasts.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Thai, Thai, Thai!”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Vegan breakfast tacos or avocado toast.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Iced matcha latte with oat milk.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Glass of red wine or espresso martini with gin.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Vegan salted caramel ice cream.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Stone fruits with almond butter.”

Favorite Color: “Red.”

Favorite Magazine: “Architectural Digest.”

Favorite Book: “A Return to Love by Marianne Williamson.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Probably all of my workout clothes. I have an obsession!”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “My bedroom.”

Favorite Drama Series: “THE HANDMAID’S TALE.”

Favorite Movie: “I always go back to Pretty Woman.”

Favorite TV Host: “Ellen DeGeneres.”

Favorite Cartoon: “Moana.”

Favorite Singer Or Band: “I love me some Whitney Houston.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My Vitamix blender.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “Cozy on the couch or outside in nature.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Africa.”

Paul Telfer (Xander)

Favorite Shampoo: “Head & Shoulders; dandruff isn’t very sexy.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Levi’s. Literally invented them. Don’t really understand the need for any other brand.”

Favorite Phone App: “Spend way more time on Instagram than I should.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Very partial to spicy Indian curries.”

Favorite Sports Team: “Any Scottish national team competing in literally any sport, because I always love an underdog.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Smoked salmon and soft poached egg on toasted English muffin with cream cheese and lemon. So quick and easy to do, but so good.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Really well-brewed jet black dark roast, or nitro cold brew.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Any Scotch. Also a big fan of Anchor Steam brewery from San Francisco.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Millionaire shortbread — at least that’s what we called it when I was a kid. It’s chocolate on top of caramel on top of buttery shortbread. Very delicious, but very dangerous.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Fuji apples.”

Favorite Color: “Really rich blues.”

Favorite Magazine: “Lost the magazine habit, but anything about movies.”

Favorite Book: “Probably Straw Dogs [Thoughts on Humans and Other Animals] by John Gray. It presents a philosophical perspective I’ve found very helpful.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “I have a shirt I bought for myself after the first acting job I did that I was really proud of [SPARTACUS] forever ago. I still have it, and it’s always a little treat when I let myself wear it.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “Kitchen. Really fun to cook in and a lovely view of the garden. Hard to beat.”

Favorite Sitcom: “FAWLTY TOWERS.”

Favorite Drama Series: “Too many to mention. But a recent one that I absolutely loved was an Australian show called MR. INBETWEEN on FX.”

Favorite Movie: “Robocop.”

Favorite TV Host: “Tom Bergeron is a master of the craft.”

Favorite Cartoon: “Toss-up between classic Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and TOM AND JERRY. Or any Miyazaki or Pixar movie.”

Favorite Comic: “Preacher.”

Favorite Singer or Band: “Currently obsessed with a Scottish band called Chvrches.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Cast iron skillet.”

Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “On a stationary bike.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “I was lucky enough to go to Hong Kong multiple times before and after the UK returned it to China — one of the most incredible cities on earth, packed with amazing people and sights to see.”