Personality Contest: Rena Sofer’s Lois (GH) vs. Quinn (B&B)

BOSS LADY

Lois: Ran her own business, L&B Records, with bestie Brenda Barrett.

Quinn: Ran her own business, Quinn Artisan Designs, with son Wyatt.

SMOTHER LOVE

Lois: Resented her husband’s meddling mother, Tracy.

Quinn: Is her son’s meddling mother.

THE DARK KNIGHT

Lois: Fell for bad boy Lorenzo Alcazar.

Quinn: Fell for bad boy Deacon Sharpe.

SINGULAR SENSATION

Lois: Had one child, Brook Lynn.

Quinn: Has one child, Wyatt.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Lois: Married into a rich family, the Quartermaines.

Quinn: Married into a rich family, the Forresters.

GUEST LIST

Lois: Wed Ned before a large audience of family and friends.

Quinn: Wed Eric before an audience of one (Ivy).

PLAYING KEEP-AWAY

Lois: Kept Brooke away from her father, Ned, for most of her childhood.

Quinn: Kept her son away from his father, Bill Spencer, for all of his childhood.

PARTY TIME

Lois: Ruined Katherine Bell’s birthday party by revealing that Ned had two wives.

Quinn: Ruined Brooke and Ridge’s reunion party by revealing that Brooke was two-timing Ridge.

IT’S ALL RELATIVE

Lois: Was shocked to learn her ex, Ned, slept with his uncle’s wife.

Quinn: Was shocked to learn her ex, Bill, slept with his wife’s sister.

SEPARATION STATION

Lois: Briefly estranged from Brook Lynn after interfering in her daughter’s music career.

Quinn: Briefly estranged from Wyatt after interfering in his marriage to Hope.

