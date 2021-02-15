Personality Contest: Rena Sofer’s Lois (GH) vs. Quinn (B&B)

BOSS LADY
Lois: Ran her own business, L&B Records, with bestie Brenda Barrett.
Quinn: Ran her own business, Quinn Artisan Designs, with son Wyatt.
SMOTHER LOVE
Lois: Resented her husband’s meddling mother, Tracy.
Quinn: Is her son’s meddling mother.
THE DARK KNIGHT
Lois: Fell for bad boy Lorenzo Alcazar.
Quinn: Fell for bad boy Deacon Sharpe.
SINGULAR SENSATION
Lois: Had one child, Brook Lynn.
Quinn: Has one child, Wyatt.
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Lois: Married into a rich family, the Quartermaines.
Quinn: Married into a rich family, the Forresters.
GUEST LIST
Lois: Wed Ned before a large audience of family and friends.
Quinn: Wed Eric before an audience of one (Ivy).
PLAYING KEEP-AWAY
Lois: Kept Brooke away from her father, Ned, for most of her childhood.
Quinn: Kept her son away from his father, Bill Spencer, for all of his childhood.
PARTY TIME
Lois: Ruined Katherine Bell’s birthday party by revealing that Ned had two wives.
Quinn: Ruined Brooke and Ridge’s reunion party by revealing that Brooke was two-timing Ridge.
IT’S ALL RELATIVE
Lois: Was shocked to learn her ex, Ned, slept with his uncle’s wife.
Quinn: Was shocked to learn her ex, Bill, slept with his wife’s sister.
SEPARATION STATION
Lois: Briefly estranged from Brook Lynn after interfering in her daughter’s music career.
Quinn: Briefly estranged from Wyatt after interfering in his marriage to Hope.