Personality Contest: Nancy Lee Grahn

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

FLAWS AND ALL

Julia: Was a lovable neurotic.

Alexis: Is a lovable neurotic.

IT’S A LIVING

Julia: Was a lawyer.

Alexis: Is a lawyer — but she lost her license to practice last year.

BLURRED LINES

Julia: Fell for one of her clients, David.

Alexis: Fell for one of her clients, Sonny.

CIVIC DUTY

Julia: Served as district attorney.

Alexis: Served as district attorney.

FIRST COMES LOVE?

Julia: Had a baby girl with Mason named Samantha, and then they fell in love and married.

Alexis: Had a baby girl with Julian named Samantha, and then they fell in love and married.

COLD FEAT

Julia: Left Mason at the altar.

Alexis: Left Ned at the altar.

ALTERNATE REALITY

Julia: Pretended to be a nun named Rebecca.

Alexis: Pretended to be a butler named Dobson.

TRIAL AND TRIBULATION

Julia: Was tried for the murder of Bunny Tagliatti.

Alexis: Was tried for the murder of Luis Alcazar.

SOBRIETY TEST

Julia: Was married to an alcoholic.

Alexis: Is an alcoholic.

ETERNAL SLUMBER

Julia: Discovered the body of Mason’s lover, Sasha, in her bed.

Alexis: Discovered the body of Neil, her lover, in her bed.