Personality Contest: Nancy Lee Grahn

FLAWS AND ALL
Julia: Was a lovable neurotic.
Alexis: Is a lovable neurotic.
IT’S A LIVING
Julia: Was a lawyer.
Alexis: Is a lawyer — but she lost her license to practice last year.
BLURRED LINES
Julia: Fell for one of her clients, David.
Alexis: Fell for one of her clients, Sonny.
CIVIC DUTY
Julia: Served as district attorney.
Alexis: Served as district attorney.
FIRST COMES LOVE?
Julia: Had a baby girl with Mason named Samantha, and then they fell in love and married.
Alexis: Had a baby girl with Julian named Samantha, and then they fell in love and married.
COLD FEAT
Julia: Left Mason at the altar.
Alexis: Left Ned at the altar.
ALTERNATE REALITY
Julia: Pretended to be a nun named Rebecca.
Alexis: Pretended to be a butler named Dobson.
TRIAL AND TRIBULATION
Julia: Was tried for the murder of Bunny Tagliatti.
Alexis: Was tried for the murder of Luis Alcazar.
SOBRIETY TEST
Julia: Was married to an alcoholic.
Alexis: Is an alcoholic.
ETERNAL SLUMBER
Julia: Discovered the body of Mason’s lover, Sasha, in her bed.
Alexis: Discovered the body of Neil, her lover, in her bed.