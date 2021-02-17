Check It Out

Personality Contest: Nancy Lee Grahn

FLAWS AND ALL

Julia: Was a lovable neurotic.

Alexis: Is a lovable neurotic.

IT’S A LIVING

Julia: Was a lawyer.

Alexis: Is a lawyer — but she lost her license to practice last year.

BLURRED LINES

Julia: Fell for one of her clients, David.

Alexis: Fell for one of her clients, Sonny.

CIVIC DUTY

Julia: Served as district attorney.

Alexis: Served as district attorney.

FIRST COMES LOVE?

Julia: Had a baby girl with Mason named Samantha, and then they fell in love and married.

Alexis: Had a baby girl with Julian named Samantha, and then they fell in love and married.

COLD FEAT

Julia: Left Mason at the altar.

Alexis: Left Ned at the altar.

ALTERNATE REALITY

Julia: Pretended to be a nun named Rebecca.

Alexis: Pretended to be a butler named Dobson.

TRIAL AND TRIBULATION

Julia: Was tried for the murder of Bunny Tagliatti.

Alexis: Was tried for the murder of Luis Alcazar.

SOBRIETY TEST

Julia: Was married to an alcoholic.

Alexis: Is an alcoholic.

ETERNAL SLUMBER

Julia: Discovered the body of Mason’s lover, Sasha, in her bed.

Alexis: Discovered the body of Neil, her lover, in her bed.

Filed Under: , ,
Comments