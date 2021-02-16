Check It Out

Personality Contest: Brandon Barash's Johnny (GH) vs Jake (DAYS)

AN OFFER YOU CAN’T REFUSE

Johnny: Was part of a mob organization in Port Charles.

Jake: Worked for the mob in Philadelphia.

HANG ON TIGHT

Johnny: Held on to evidence incriminating Lisa Niles.

Jake: Held on to evidence incriminating the mob.

MR. FIX-IT

Johnny: Owned a garage.

Jake: Worked in a garage.

PSYCHED OUT

Johnny: Dated Lulu, who was institutionalized.

Jake: Dated Gwen, who was institutionalized.

MEET THE PARENTS

Johnny: Was shocked to discover as an adult that he was the biological son of Claudia Zacchara and Gino Soleito.

Jake: Was shocked to discover as an adult that he was the biological son of Vivian Alamain and Stefano DiMera.

CHEMICAL REACTION

Johnny: Drugged by Lisa.

Jake: Drugged by Gabi.

BUSS STOP

Johnny: Carly kissed him to make Shawn jealous.

Jake: Gwen kissed Chad to make him jealous.

AGE/OLD QUESTION

Johnny: Took an older lover, Olivia.

Jake: Took an older lover, Kate.

THE WHO

Johnny: Slept with DID-suffering Connie.

Jake: Was suspected of sleeping with DID-suffering Abigail.

WRIST WATCH

Johnny: Bought a bracelet as an apology gift for lover Carly.

Jake: Bought a bracelet as a Christmas gift for lover Kate.

