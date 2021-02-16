Personality Contest: Brandon Barash's Johnny (GH) vs Jake (DAYS)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AN OFFER YOU CAN’T REFUSE

Johnny: Was part of a mob organization in Port Charles.

Jake: Worked for the mob in Philadelphia.

HANG ON TIGHT

Johnny: Held on to evidence incriminating Lisa Niles.

Jake: Held on to evidence incriminating the mob.

MR. FIX-IT

Johnny: Owned a garage.

Jake: Worked in a garage.

PSYCHED OUT

Johnny: Dated Lulu, who was institutionalized.

Jake: Dated Gwen, who was institutionalized.

MEET THE PARENTS

Johnny: Was shocked to discover as an adult that he was the biological son of Claudia Zacchara and Gino Soleito.

Jake: Was shocked to discover as an adult that he was the biological son of Vivian Alamain and Stefano DiMera.

CHEMICAL REACTION

Johnny: Drugged by Lisa.

Jake: Drugged by Gabi.

BUSS STOP

Johnny: Carly kissed him to make Shawn jealous.

Jake: Gwen kissed Chad to make him jealous.

AGE/OLD QUESTION

Johnny: Took an older lover, Olivia.

Jake: Took an older lover, Kate.

THE WHO

Johnny: Slept with DID-suffering Connie.

Jake: Was suspected of sleeping with DID-suffering Abigail.

WRIST WATCH

Johnny: Bought a bracelet as an apology gift for lover Carly.

Jake: Bought a bracelet as a Christmas gift for lover Kate.