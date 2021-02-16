Personality Contest: Brandon Barash's Johnny (GH) vs Jake (DAYS)

AN OFFER YOU CAN’T REFUSE
Johnny: Was part of a mob organization in Port Charles.
Jake: Worked for the mob in Philadelphia.
HANG ON TIGHT
Johnny: Held on to evidence incriminating Lisa Niles.
Jake: Held on to evidence incriminating the mob.
MR. FIX-IT
Johnny: Owned a garage.
Jake: Worked in a garage.
PSYCHED OUT
Johnny: Dated Lulu, who was institutionalized.
Jake: Dated Gwen, who was institutionalized.
MEET THE PARENTS
Johnny: Was shocked to discover as an adult that he was the biological son of Claudia Zacchara and Gino Soleito.
Jake: Was shocked to discover as an adult that he was the biological son of Vivian Alamain and Stefano DiMera.
CHEMICAL REACTION
Johnny: Drugged by Lisa.
Jake: Drugged by Gabi.
BUSS STOP
Johnny: Carly kissed him to make Shawn jealous.
Jake: Gwen kissed Chad to make him jealous.
AGE/OLD QUESTION
Johnny: Took an older lover, Olivia.
Jake: Took an older lover, Kate.
THE WHO
Johnny: Slept with DID-suffering Connie.
Jake: Was suspected of sleeping with DID-suffering Abigail.
WRIST WATCH
Johnny: Bought a bracelet as an apology gift for lover Carly.
Jake: Bought a bracelet as a Christmas gift for lover Kate.