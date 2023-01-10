What do you eat on a typical day? “I stay away from dairy. I’ve never eaten cheese or butter, and I don’t drink a lot of milk or yogurt. I avoid fried foods and eat a lot of salads. I usually don’t have breakfast but I’ll have a big lunch, like a big salad or a sandwich, and then it’s a light supper of something like fish with vegetables or rice. I don’t eat any snacks. I’ve never been a snack person. But if I want to indulge, I’ll have a scoop of chocolate ice cream. I always say that when you’re in your 20s, 30s and even to mid-40s, it’s all about exercise. When you move into your late 40s, 50s and beyond, it’s about the diet.”

And what role does exercise play in your life? “Since the early 2000s, I’ve gone to Barry’s Bootcamp because [their classes are] only one hour total. I go three or four times a week. I’ve got to keep up with my son. Moses is 18 and stronger than me! [Their workout] consists of 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of working two muscle groups. The beautiful thing is that everything is scheduled for you. I know that it’s a given that I’ll be on the treadmill for 30 minutes and after that, it’s time for exercising. One day is arms and abs, the next day is butt and legs, then chest and back, followed by full body.”

You’re also an avid golfer, right? “Yes. You can get a lot of steps in with golf. I’ll even stop at the 8th hole, drop and do 30 push-ups.”

How do you get motivated on days when you just don’t want to work out? “What works for me is getting in the car, starting it up and, most importantly, start driving. When I do those three things, I then feel committed and there’s no going back.”

Do you take advantage of living in Southern California by engaging in outdoor activities? “Oh, yeah. From surfing at the beach to hiking to riding a bike to playing tennis.”

James’s Top Three Tips

•“It’s never too late to get healthy. Just get moving. You can begin with short walks, then before you know it, you’re walking five miles a day that you may soon jog.”

•“Listen to your body, especially as you get older. It used to be that when I got tired, I would just power on by going for that jog or another workout. Now, when I’m mentally or physically exhausted, I take a power nap for 20 minutes and it makes all the difference in the world.”

•“If you can’t afford a gym membership, set up stations at your home. During the pandemic, I made up a circuit of pull-ups on a pull-up bar, jumping rope, doing push-ups and lifting dumbbells.”