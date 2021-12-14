NATAS Announces Daytime Emmy Changes

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS and the Television Academy (ATAS) jointly announced an imminent realignment of the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards that will see a shift to genre-based awards, and a move away from awards based on when eligible content airs. “Moving forward, the competitions will be organized solely by content genre as opposed to the current method, which separates programs based on program airtime,” the organizations said in a statement. “It was critical to update our competitions to meet current trends in both content and viewing habits,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “These changes will allow each Academy to honor an undivided scope of achievement in our respective fields of television excellence.” While scripted dramas and comedies will enter ATAS’s national competition “irrespective of airtime,” the Daytime Drama categories will remain under the umbrella of the Daytime Emmys, and will be redefined to include “any multi-camera, weekday daily serial, spin-off or reboot.”