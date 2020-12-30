Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) Looks Back On 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Going into 2020, I thought, this is going to be the best year yet!

Three words I would use to describe 2020 are bleak, depressing, Dumpster fire….

My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was putting pants on with no elastic band and learning to fix a toilet by myself.

My high point of 2020 was getting to spend so much time with my kid- dos! And going back to DAYS!

My low point of 2020 was not being able to celebrate a milestone birthday with any of my friends.

I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, neither one of my boys has been sick this year.

Even though 2020 had its challenges, for me I’m grateful for the health of my family.

In 2020, I learned about myself that I have zero willpower against cheese … and lasagna.

My plan to ring in 2021 includes staying locked in my house.

My biggest wish for 2021 is for this pandemic to be over, and for this country to finally realize that healthcare should be a human right and not a privilege. The resolution I hope to keep is finally learning to meditate.

My goal for 2021 is to “just keep swimming….”

