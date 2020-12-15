Must-Have Holiday Gift: Deidre Hall’s Greeting Cards

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) and her twin sister, Andrea Hall-Gengler (ex-Samantha/Hattie, DAYS) have created a new line of Westbrook Collection greeting cards, right in time for Christmas. “We ended up doing the Christmas cards because we liked the images,” explains Hall. “When we finished making the sets of cards for ourselves, we said, ‘Wait a minute, there’s a collection here.’ So we pulled them together.” The sibs began painting watercolors after Hall spotted some artwork that caught her eye while shopping in Santa Monica. “Several years ago I was walking Montana and I saw some paintings in a shop window,” she recalls. “I had never done watercolor, I had never thought about it. Popped in and was absolutely smitten with the painting that I was seeing, and as I was cashing out, I said, ‘These were all done by the same person. Who is it?’ The woman there said, ‘She teaches a class,’ and when you hear those four words, ‘Wait, she teaches this?’, I signed up for an all-day class with her with several friends. Loved everything about it. Loved her. And then said later, ‘I’m not done. I’m not done. Where do I see you again?’ And she was teaching at an art school close by and I signed up for four of her classes because anything worth doing is worth overdoing, right? And then at one point when that class shut down, I worked with her privately on Saturday mornings. And then she moved to Connecticut, so we have done occasional Zoom classes. So Annie was out her for 9 weeks earlier in the year [during Covid] and she had seen some of my work and begun doing a watercolor in Virginia and we pulled up our palettes and there it was. We just sat and watercolored and watercolored and the cards were born. I have a number of collections, a shoe collection, an animal collection, a people collection and we just looked at what we wanted to paint and sat down and painted.” The cards are available on Hall’s official website (https://deidrehall.com/shop/westbrook-card-set/), and, she assures, “I’m at the post office almost every other day and we’re paying extra to get the sets out. They’ll be there within three or four days.”