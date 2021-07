Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) will be guest stars on the new FOX drama, FANTASY ISLAND, tvinsider.com is reporting exclusively. Winter, who is married to series star Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al), will play Brian in episode six, while Morgan plays Eileen in episode four. To read the full article, click here.