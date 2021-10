Alan Locher will welcome soap vet Michael Lowry to his YouTube series, The Locher Room. The actor, who has starred on ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Jake), AS THE WORLD TURNS (ex-Les), B&B (ex-Dr. Hillman), DAYS (ex-Clay) and ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Ross) will appear on Thursday, October 14 at 3 p.m. ET. The live interview can be viewed here.