Michael Fairman Releases New Single

Longtime soap journalist Michael Fairman, who also has a music career, has released a new single, “Back to Myself,” which went live this morning, and is available on all major music streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. “At the end of the day, in all the ups and downs of life, we only have ourselves to count on,” notes Fairman of the inspiration for the tune, written by him and Colton Avery. “We need to be our own best friend when times get tough and those around us may let us down. I hope this track empowers people to love themselves just a little bit more.”