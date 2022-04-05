Meet GH’s Michael Blake Kruse (Rory)

Michael Blake Kruse, an Iowa native and daytime newbie who assumed the role of PCPD rookie on GH last month, gives Digest the lowdown on his soap journey thus far.

Soap Opera Digest: Okay, Michael. Ready to hear my first impressions of you, based solely on your social media?

Michael Blake Kruse: Please!

Digest: You’re so freaking cute, your baby is so freaking cute, your wife is so freaking cute, your dog is so freaking cute.

Kruse: Hey! I’m very blessed. I appreciate the kind words.

Digest: Clearly, I took an immediate shine to you via your social media persona; you seem to really embrace interacting with the fans and their excitement about you joining the show.

Kruse: Yeah, I am trying to embrace it! I have never been that active on social media in general, but I am finding this to be a lot of fun. I’m definitely finding out how invested people are, so it’s cool to be a part of this world!

Digest: So, break down your casting story for me.

Kruse: It started out as a typical self-tape. I was actually back in Iowa with my family at the time of receiving it and I felt super-connected with the breakdown of Rory right away. He was like the epitome of who I try to represent myself as, and I have so many friends and family in law enforcement and military as well, so all these types of roles are kind of like a dream to me because these are the people that I actually am connected with, and I look up to them. I take these types of projects super-seriously and I’m always extremely diligent and wanting to put in the work to make sure I give myself the best chance to book stuff. The audition was only one scene, but I felt great about it and I felt connected with what they had written for me. I think it was a pretend scene from some other past character, but we sent it off and I didn’t hear anything for a week or so. But I still really had it in the back of my mind because I really wanted the job. And then I got an email about a producer session, and I happened to be driving back to L.A. from Iowa with my dog and it was the same scene I read with the producers. I think Phideaux [Xavier], one of the directors, was in the room. I did one take at it, I felt great with it, and they didn’t give me any redirects. They gave me some nice pleasantries and then I left. Again, I didn’t hear anything for another few days, but thought I had a chance, and then I got a call that they wanted to network test me. And of course, I’m excited, but then there’s just more nerves that I’m constantly battling anyway. I would describe myself as a nervous actor; I don’t do incredible at auditions. But I was feeling good with what I had already presented. Cut to, like, two days later, and for whatever reason, they didn’t need to network test me and I was offered the job.

Digest: And I’m assuming there was no hesitation about accepting it?

Kruse: No — well, I didn’t know what this type of project entailed. I’ve always been a guest star and worked on a handful of feature stuff, but I’ve never been in anything that was a long-term commitment. I did weigh the options, thinking about it a lot, but overall, I knew it would be beneficial to take the job.

Digest: Have you ever gone out for a soap before, or been familiar with them as a viewer?

Kruse: I had gone out for a different soap maybe two or three times over the last several years, and I am very unfamiliar with the show as a viewer. My mom watched them when I was a kid and I would get glimpses of them here and there, but other than that, completely new territory.

Digest: Was it exciting to your family that you were going to be joining the PCPD?

Kruse: Oh, my gosh, my mom was thrilled. She happened to be in town, in L.A., at the time of me getting the news, so it was pretty special for us to share that moment and right away, she was looking up the cast and figuring out who had crossed over from other shows, and she was extremely excited that I might be working with, you know, so-and-so, or Maxie [Kirsten Storms], who she kept referencing. My family is always supportive and they think it’s kind of cool that I get to play someone in law enforcement.

Digest: One of the neat things for the loved ones of someone on a soap is that it gives them a lot of opportunities to watch them.

Kruse: Oh, yes, this is the first time that I’ve actually had something where people can tune in for more than, you know, 10 minutes of airtime.

Digest: Obviously, you knew going in that Rory was a cop. But what did you know about the kind of guy he is, his personality?

Kruse: Well, as it was written, I would describe him as someone who is by the book, he’s honest, he joined the police department because he truly wants to serve and help. I don’t think he’s the stereotypical rough-and-tumble kind of guy and I think he might be kind of maybe the odd guy in his squad because he doesn’t believe that all these criminals are necessarily bad, and he wants to make sure that justice is served and that they receive due process, and he wants to uncover the truth.

Digest: Have you been warned that it’s an occupational hazard as a soap cop that they can almost never bring down the bad guy?

Kruse: I have not [laughs]. I mean, Rory is a rookie and I think he is very naïve to this community that he is going to be working in and the nature of what he might be up against with this criminal element.

Digest: You got a very warm response from the fans right away, in part because you flashed a little smile at Trina, who the fans just absolutely love. How did you know how to play that moment between the two characters, when he brings her the soda and we get the sense that Rory has faith in her innocence?

Kruse: Even though I know that soap operas in general have a lot of drama and a lot of scandals, and I had a feeling that there might be some problems within the police department he would be working in, I assumed that my character, as he was written, might bring something positive to these issues that are at hand. I think being in the room and just witnessing the tension that Trina is dealing with, I don’t think I fully know if she’s innocent or not, I think I just recognize that she’s kind of suffering, in a way, and I think naturally the soda scene for me was just a nice thing that Rory would do for almost anyone in that situation, whether he believes her or not. And then just on top of it, she happens to be cute, and I think we made a little connection. And on the day, Phideaux, who was directing that scene, he really did want us to connect with some eye contact and for me to be very diligent in me sending over that soda to help her, and he wanted Taby [Tabyana Ali, Trina] to show some gratitude. I think naturally, it just showed a little spark with just a little longer eye contact.

Digest: Every newcomer to this genre has a pretty eye-opening experience their first day, realizing just how fast shooting moves. Was that a shock to your system?

Kruse: Oh, yeah. Day one, it felt like I had been thrown off a ship and I was drowning. It moved so quick and it seemed like there were dozens of people on set and even though I had very minimal lines and work, I still did not feel connected at all with the scenes that I was doing. Day two was significantly better, but it still felt like I was treading water, just trying to keep up. I am like the new kid at school, and they move at such a fast pace that there really isn’t time for niceties or for anyone to show you the ropes. Everyone is very kind and respectful and professional, but they all have their own duties at hand that require a lot of their attention and energy. I didn’t take it personally, I just did my best to try to learn on the fly, and after about three weeks of shooting, now I finally start to settle into my character and feel really good about what is happening for each of the scenes.

Digest: Were you battling nerves that first day, as well?

Kruse: Yeah, because everything else that I’ve done up to this point is essentially a day player or a supporting role in a film. Usually I would audition for them and they would see exactly how I would do the scene and then they would book me off of that and I would go into the day with confidence, knowing they know how I am going to play this and they like my choices, and so ideally, I would deliver more or less the exact same way on the day. But now, there is stuff that’s written that I never have to audition, and I just show up and they tape it and I’m just hoping that they agree and find some entertainment in how I chose to do the scene. So far, there haven’t been any hiccups and I think I’m finding a groove. And I also relate so much to Rory that it’s not overly difficult.

Digest: Did you meet Tabyana for the first time on set?

Kruse: Yes, I met her on set. My first day was her second day, and from my understanding, she was thrown into some very thick, difficult scenes right away and I had noticed a lot of crew members come up to her and tell her she was doing a great job, and, “You did awesome on your first day.” I don’t think she really knew how I was going to fit into the story; I think she just assumed, and rightfully so, that I was just a day player or a background guy in the scenes in the interrogation room. And we just made some small talk and I told her it was my first day, and she told me it was her second day, and that was kind of it! And then, maybe a few days later, Frank [Valentini, executive producer] did come up to me and Taby and kind of gave us the gist of where he thought this was going to head, and how there might be some type of relationship between the two of us.

Digest: How has it been working with her to develop this burgeoning on-screen relationship?

Kruse: Well, we finally took some time and tried to get to know each other a little bit just so that it wasn’t just small talk on set. She is extremely down-to-earth and relatable and kind and she is always sharp when we are taping, so it was easy to connect with her. She knows that I’m a family man and she is very much family-oriented herself, so we have that going for us. And then on the day, when we’re taping, we just perform the scenes and I think we are just having natural chemistry. She’s just a very pleasant person and I try to kind of bring that same energy and so far, we’ve been having a smooth ride.

Digest: Give me your first impressions — or, I suppose, your three-week-old impressions — of the other PCPD members you intersect with, Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) and Tanisha Harper (Jordan).

Kruse: I highly respect Tanisha and for whatever reason, we have a lot in common. We always find ourselves in conversation prior to us shooting and I think her character is someone that as of now, I definitely trust her and look up to her and I think she has my back. When we are having conversations about really serious cases, it seems like she is being very diligent about making sure that the truth is uncovered. I’ve only worked with Dom a handful of times, maybe twice, and I think Rory is a bit intimidated by Dante. Maybe he aspires to have a position like him one day. But with Dom, I try to fall in line and defer to him and if he asks me to do something, I’m the first person to volunteer and do whatever I can to make his job easier.

Digest: Did you watch your first episode?

Kruse: I did. I knew that on the day, I was so nervous that I didn’t think it would read well, but I think I served the purpose of his little glimpses here and there. I am trying to cut myself a little slack, I guess. Overall, I was happy with it. It’s cool now that I’m starting to invest myself in the show, as well. There is such a rich history and I’m starting to put the pieces together.

Digest: We touched on this earlier, but when the news of your hiring broke, it created some excitement in the fandom on social media. Did you get a kick out of the response?

Kruse: Yeah, I didn’t know if the warm reception from anyone was anything exceptional, or if it was just because I was a newcomer, but I was kind of surprised by how kind everybody was and I was also very surprised by how invested these fans are and how much they know about the storylines. I was actually finding myself going through some tweets and finding value in what people were saying about the characters, so I was just impressed. I also am finding it fun to interact and get their take on how they predict Rory will fit into the storyline, and I’m humored by all these different love interests they predict for me. And for all I know, they may be right! I have an idea about where Rory might fit in naturally, but some of the things they say might make sense.

Digest: The GH fans love to invest in a romance, and that’s what I think has so much promise about Rory, because not only will he be valuable on the PCPD front, but the character of Trina is one that fans care very deeply about, so to have someone new on the scene whose heart goes out to her and is a source of support to her in this incredibly difficult time, that is only going to win the fans over.

Kruse: Yes, I do think that Rory will inevitably get involved in some sticky situations with what’s going on in town, but I am very excited to play a character who I think has a good heart and wants to just do what is right, and he just happens to be in a situation involving Trina and so their paths crossing might result into something more just because of a coincidence. But Rory is just a great guy.

Digest: Before I let you go, is there anything you would like to say directly to the GH fans?

Kruse: I would say, I am very humbled and honored to be a part of this exceptional, long-running show. I’m also a bit terrified of what Rory is up against! But I do believe he has a good heart and the best intentions and I think that will show in the next several weeks.

Family Man: Kruse with wife Cara and daughter Harlow last November.

An Officer And A Gentleman: Kruse thinks that Rory aspires to become a detective like Dominic Zamprogna’s Dante.