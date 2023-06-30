The Marry Makers: Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and John McCook (Eric)
Long Engagement Or Short Engagement?
Brown: “The engagement portion was short.”
Kaye: “We were together for quite a while.”
McCook: “Not very long. We knew right out of the gate that we were going to get married.”
Hire A Wedding Planner Or Do It Yourself?
Brown: “Did it myself.”
Kaye: “I planned it.”
McCook: “We cobbled it together and we had to move it up because we took a job. We were still able to have the wedding that we wanted but the next day, we flew to Rome to shoot TOURIST, which was basically THE LOVE BOAT on a bus.”
Invite Everyone Or Keep It Small?
Brown: “Everyone.”
Kaye: “Very small.”
McCook: “It was small. It was in a chapel. There were 15-30 people, maybe, and it rained cats and dogs.”
Indoor Or Outdoor?
Brown: “Indoor.”
Kaye: “Outdoor.”
McCook: “Indoor, and my mother could not make it to the ceremony because of the rain, but she did get to our house after.”
Local Or Destination?
Brown: “Local.”
Kaye: “Local enough.”
McCook: “Local. The destination for us was the next day, and before we knew it, we found ourselves in Italy and we had a couple of days in Venice for our honeymoon.”
The Groom: Tux Or No Tux?
Brown: “Tux.”
Kaye: “No tuxedo.”
McCook: “Suit, no tux. Only wear tuxedos to the Emmys [laughs].”
The Bride: Veil Or No Veil?
Brown: “I did have a veil.”
Kaye: “No veil.”
McCook: “Laurette did have a veil. She was very traditional.”
Traditional Vows Or Write Your Own?
Brown: “Traditional.”
Kaye: “We wrote our own.”
McCook: “I have no idea, but for our honeymoon, we actually wrote down what we were feeling, and we still have those pages.”
Choreograph The First Dance Or Wing It?
Brown: “Wing it.”
Kaye: “Wing it.”
McCook: “We did not do a dance.”
Buffet Or Sit-Down Dinner?
Brown: “Buffet.”
Kaye: “Sit-down.”
McCook: “It was buffet. Grab what you want and get out of my way.”
Smash The Cake Or Eat It Daintily?
Brown: “No smash.”
Kaye: “No cake.”
McCook: “We smashed a bit but we posed for that picture, and we did not make too much of a mess.”
DJ Or Live Band?
Brown: “DJ.”
Kaye: “Live.”
McCook: “No DJ. We just had the radio.”
Best Tip For A Stress-Free Wedding?
Brown: “Sometimes less is best.”
Kaye: “Don’t plan anything.”
McCook: “Don’t get involved in the planning. Have someone else do it for you. Just show up.”