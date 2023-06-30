The Marry Makers: Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and John McCook (Eric)

Long Engagement Or Short Engagement?

Brown: “The engagement portion was short.”

Kaye: “We were together for quite a while.”

McCook: “Not very long. We knew right out of the gate that we were going to get married.”

Hire A Wedding Planner Or Do It Yourself?

Brown: “Did it myself.”

Kaye: “I planned it.”

McCook: “We cobbled it together and we had to move it up because we took a job. We were still able to have the wedding that we wanted but the next day, we flew to Rome to shoot TOURIST, which was basically THE LOVE BOAT on a bus.”

Invite Everyone Or Keep It Small?

Brown: “Everyone.”

Kaye: “Very small.”

McCook: “It was small. It was in a chapel. There were 15-30 people, maybe, and it rained cats and dogs.”

Indoor Or Outdoor?

Brown: “Indoor.”

Kaye: “Outdoor.”

McCook: “Indoor, and my mother could not make it to the ceremony because of the rain, but she did get to our house after.”

Local Or Destination?

Brown: “Local.”

Kaye: “Local enough.”

McCook: “Local. The destination for us was the next day, and before we knew it, we found ourselves in Italy and we had a couple of days in Venice for our honeymoon.”

The Groom: Tux Or No Tux?

Brown: “Tux.”

Kaye: “No tuxedo.”

McCook: “Suit, no tux. Only wear tuxedos to the Emmys [laughs].”

The Bride: Veil Or No Veil?

Brown: “I did have a veil.”

Kaye: “No veil.”

McCook: “Laurette did have a veil. She was very traditional.”

Traditional Vows Or Write Your Own?

Brown: “Traditional.”

Kaye: “We wrote our own.”

McCook: “I have no idea, but for our honeymoon, we actually wrote down what we were feeling, and we still have those pages.”

Choreograph The First Dance Or Wing It?

Brown: “Wing it.”

Kaye: “Wing it.”

McCook: “We did not do a dance.”

Buffet Or Sit-Down Dinner?

Brown: “Buffet.”

Kaye: “Sit-down.”

McCook: “It was buffet. Grab what you want and get out of my way.”

Smash The Cake Or Eat It Daintily?

Brown: “No smash.”

Kaye: “No cake.”

McCook: “We smashed a bit but we posed for that picture, and we did not make too much of a mess.”

DJ Or Live Band?

Brown: “DJ.”

Kaye: “Live.”

McCook: “No DJ. We just had the radio.”

Best Tip For A Stress-Free Wedding?

Brown: “Sometimes less is best.”

Kaye: “Don’t plan anything.”

McCook: “Don’t get involved in the planning. Have someone else do it for you. Just show up.”