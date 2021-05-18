Lucas Adams (Tripp): “Literally the sweetest human on the planet from the get-go. I was immediately comfortable around him because he has a calming and kind energy. The first time we met was filming scenes where I had to slap him and we had so much fun with it.”

Brandon Beemer (Shawn): “So friendly! I remember him introducing himself to me with the biggest smile and asking all about me, which made me feel so welcomed.”

Tamara Braun (Ava): “One of the nicest people I’ve ever met. She was so gentle and sweet with me. Our first scenes together (where she pulls a gun on me) truly shocked me — I did not expect her to be able to pull out such a mean attitude.”

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas): “Bryan is always joking around on set. At first, he stressed me out because I was too nervous to joke around since I was so new, but now we have so much fun. From the moment I met him, I could tell he would always be entertaining to work with and was definitely the goofball of [the] set.”

Isabel Durant (Claire): “One of my favorite people ever! She is sunshine in a human and was a ball of positive energy from the second I met her. I love the friendship between Claire and Allie and I think it’s so genuine because me and Isabel always have so much fun filming together.”

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla): “She was so nice and helpful with any questions I had. I remember she introduced herself and wanted to know all about me, which was sweet.”

Galen Gering (Rafe): “Galen is another one who is always joking around and making everyone laugh. He has a constant smile on his face and is usually teasing me about something.”

Deidre Hall (Marlena): “I was very intimidated the first time I met Deidre because she is an icon! But she was immediately helpful. She made an effort to teach me about finding my light and giving me some behind-the-scenes tips. I’m so grateful I got to learn firsthand from such a pro.”

Drake Hogestyn (John): “Similarly to Deidre, I was a bit nervous since the first time I met him was our first scenes, but he was so sweet and helpful, too.”

Tina Huang (Melinda): “Tina is so sweet. I remember being intimidated when we first met. I think it’s because her character is so intense and she plays it so well; sometimes you have to remind yourself to separate them!”

Victoria Konefal (Ciara): “V was the coolest from day one. I remember seeing her in the makeup chair and being a little intimidated by her at first, but as soon as we met she was so friendly and welcoming and is now one of my best friends.”

Lauren Koslow (Kate): “Lauren is so cool. She’s always dressed in sick outfits on set, which I love. I was a bit intimidated at first, but she is truly one of the loveliest people and always so much fun to work with.”

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie): “Mike is the furthest thing from his character, it’s actually crazy. One of the nicest guys ever and was so sweet from the beginning. When he introduced himself to me, he immediately apologized on behalf of his character. So sweet.”

Stephen Nichols (Steve): “So, so nice. Most of our initial scenes together were particularly emotional on my part, and he was always so supportive and making sure I was okay in between takes, which was so comforting.”

Sal Stowers (Lani): “My first impression was that she might be the most beautiful human ever, so I was definitely intimidated by her. Once I actually met her, I learned she’s also so sweet and she was always giving me little compliments on my outfits.”

Alison Sweeney (Sami): “I was nervous to meet Ali but she introduced herself with a big smile and hug. She was so excited to work with me and dive into our mother/daughter relationship, which was awesome. Her passion was infectious. She was so sweet from day one and made me feel so welcomed, which immediately got rid of any nerves I had. She is wonderful.”

Josh Taylor (Roman): “All of our scenes have always been so sweet and he’s always smiling. I love getting to work with him.”

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben): “I met Rob at my chemistry read and remember him being so nice and giving me a high five after our scenes. He’s such a charmer and always has the biggest smile on set.”

Arianne Zucker (Nicole): “I love Ari so much. I remember meeting her and thinking, ‘This person has the best energy ever,’ because she is always laughing and making everyone around her smile, too. She’s actually made me cry laughing on set before. She’s been the most welcoming person from day one and always makes sure I’m feeling comfortable.”