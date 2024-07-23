Lauren B. Martin Speaks Out On Esta TerBlanche Photo Mixup

It was tragic enough when former All My Children star Esta TerBlanche, who played Gillian Andrassy Lavery, died last week at 51, but several mainstream outlets added insult to injury by using the wrong photo alongside their obituaries. Now the woman whose picture they used by mistake, fellow AMC alum Lauren B. Martin (ex-Susan; ex-Camille Bennett, As The World Turns) is speaking out. Below is her statement in full.

Having Her Say

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Esta TerBlanche’s passing. Esta was a beloved colleague, whose talent and warmth touched the lives of many. Her creative contributions, especially her unforgettable role on the iconic ‘All My Children,’ will be forever cherished and remembered.

“Sadly, I must also address a serious and unfortunate error. Several major news outlets (including People, Entertainment Weekly, Deadline, MSN, The New York Post, and more; as well as multiple online outlets and television programs) have used a photograph of me instead of Esta, in their coverage.

“The use of my photo to accompany tributes to Esta does not properly honor her life and legacy. At a time when her loved ones should be lifted by a dignified, respectful global remembrance, such mistakes only bring added distress. Obituaries are often cherished and saved by those who have lost someone. They serve as durable memorials of the life and contributions of our loved ones. It is crucial they, at a minimum, accurately reflect and celebrate the deceased. This error – and the lack of due diligence it represents – distracts from the magnificent light that was Esta TerBlanche. And the lack of urgency in correcting this mistake by so many of these outlets denies her loved ones and fans the respectful tribute she deserves.

“Unfortunately, such careless mistakes have very real second- and third-order effects, as well. The past 24 hours have brought significant confusion and distress for my own family and friends, who’ve received hundreds of calls and messages notifying them of, and seeking reaction to (or comment on), ‘my’ passing. Some professional colleagues even began discussions of “contingencies” to replace me in the wake of my apparent death. It has been a surreal nightmare that, worst of all, pulls focus from the memorial and celebration of the beautiful Esta TerBlanche.

“That is unacceptable and I call on all offending media organizations to correct this mistake and issue appropriate public apologies, immediately. It is essential that we uphold the standards of accuracy and diligence in reporting, particularly in matters as sensitive as the passing of a cherished individual and public figure. Let us ensure Esta TerBlanche receives the honor and respect she deserves and commit to doing better in the future.”