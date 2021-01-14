Lauralee Bell’s Lifetime Films Set Release Date

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) will star in two V.C. Andrews films on Lifetime, set to debut in March as part of a four-movie series. The first film, V.C. ANDREWS’ RUBY premieres on Saturday, 20 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by V.C. ANDREWS’ PEARL IN THE MIST on Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Bell plays the role of Daphne in both of the films. Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) stars in the third and fourth film in the series, V.C. ANDREWS’ ALL THAT GLITTERS and V.C. ANDREWS’ HIDDEN JEWEL on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, respectively at 8 p.m.