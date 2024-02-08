Lauralee Bell (Christine, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) Gets Into The Super Bowl Spirit

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) has posted another behind-the-scenes video for fans that can be viewed on her Instagram page, along with the other previous videos she has created, written, directed, filmed and edited. The actress explains, “Last year I made a Super Bowl video, but this year I made THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS Super Bowl Video #theextendedversion. I was able to snag more cast members who were on set and willing to let me grab them between scenes.”

Since Bell was also shooting her own scenes that day, she was grateful for extra assistance. “Tricia Cast always stays at our house when she’s working on the show,” Bell shares. “This time, I put her to work filming two of the actors while I was busy working. Check out the eye black tape under my eyes, you’ll see YOUNG and RESTLESS on them … Go team Y&R!”

In this latest video, Bell starts off passing a football to castmate Colleen Zenk (Jordan), which is then tossed in succession to Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), J. Eddie Peck (Cole), Michael Damian (Danny), Tricia Cast (Nina), Beth Maitland (Traci), Bryton James (Devon), Allison Lanier (Summer), Melissa Ordway (Abby, with daughters Olivia and Sophie), Sean Dominic (Nate), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Eric Braeden (Victor), Conner Floyd (Chance) and finally to Joshua Morrow (Nick), who slams down the pigskin in a victory dance.