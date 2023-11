KNOTS LANDING alums Donna Mills (ex-Abby) and Nicolette Sheridan (ex-Paige) recently reunited for a wonderful cause: to serve as presenters in the Military Dogs category at AMERICAN HUMANE’S 13th ANNUAL HERO DOGS AWARDS, produced by Emmy-winner executive producer Matthew R. Brady of MRB Productions and Dr. Robin Ganzert. The event will air on A&E at 9:00 p.m.ET on November 23 and will be shown again on November 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET.