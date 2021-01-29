Kelly Thiebaud Weighs In On Her Personal Preferences

Favorite Shampoo: “Whatever makes my hair appear full.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “Whatever fits my legs and butt.”
Favorite Phone App: “Shazam.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian.”
Favorite Sports Team: “Don’t have one.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Everything bagel from Tompkins Square Bagels in New York City, toasted with cream cheese.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “Almond latte. Hot.”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “Spicy margarita.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Cookies!”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Blueberries.”
Favorite Color: “Green.”
Favorite Magazine: “What’s a magazine?”
Favorite Book: “The Kite Runner.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Vintage leather jacket.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “My office.”
Favorite Sitcom: “SEINFELD.”
Favorite Movie: “Braveheart.”
Favorite Drama Series: “THE LEFTOVERS.”
Favorite TV Host: “Kelly Ripa [ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN].”
Favorite Cartoon: “FAMILY GUY.”
Favorite Comic: “Dave Chappelle.”
Favorite Singer: “Too many to pick one!”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Slow cooker.”
Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Paris.”