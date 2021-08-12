Karla Mosley Welcomes Another Daughter

Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B; ex-Amanda, Y&R) announced that she and partner John Rogers have welcomed their second child, “Our sweet water babe, Willa Josephine. Born on 7/18 into water in her amniotic sac,” she shared on Instagram. “We are in awe of her and having a blast getting to know her. Thanks for blessing us, dear one.” Prior to the birth, Mosley spoke exclusively with Digest about her pregnancy. To read all about it, click here. The couple welcomed daughter Aurora in August 2018.