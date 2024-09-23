Karla Mosley Reports For Duty At Beyond The Gates!

Last week, CBS made the big announcement that Beyond the Gates has begun assembling its debut cast as it moves toward its scheduled launch on CBS Daytime early next year — and more specifically, that proven daytime talent Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica Griffin, As The World Turns), Karla Mosley (ex-Christina Moore Boudreau, Guiding Light; ex-Maya Avant Forrester, Bold and Beautiful) and Daphne Duplaix (ex-Valerie Davis, Passions; ex-Rachel Gannon, One Life To Live) have signed on to portray members of the powerful Dupree family.

Back In Action

When the news broke, Mosley made her excitement known on Instagram, posting, “And so it begins… It’s been a minute, but it’s time to get back to it. My gratitude could not be any deeper to the Soap Opera icon (and my dear friend) Michele Val Jean for your vision, courage and joy in creating this groundbreaking project. The first new soap in over 20 years, y’all!”

She continued, “To @msttunie and @theonlydaphneeduplaix my heart is just exploding. What a gift to be cast opposite both of you. To my @cbstv family I am so proud to be back. To @therealkimcoleman – thank you thank you thank you. And to @creativetalentcompany and @buchwaldtalent thank you for seeing me for so long. Let’s go!!!!!”

Well, the actress took that sentiment literally, going from her home in Los Angeles to the new home of Beyond the Gates‘s production: Atlanta, Georgia. On Instagram, the actress excitedly shared, “3 hours of sleep but make it humid. It’s happening!!!!!!!!”

Mosley went on to praise the director of the show’s wardrobe department, Jeresa Featherstone, who recently left her post at Bold and Beautiful. “@jeresa_featherstone and her wardrobe team are out here KILLING IT!!!!!!” Mosley wrote. “Wait until you see Miss Dani Dupree, y’all!”

Dani Dupree is, of course, the name of the character Mosley will be playing on Beyond The Gates; Dani is the daughter of Tunie’s Anita and sister of Duplaix’s Nicole. And Duplaix quickly commented on Mosley’s post to echo her praise for Featherstone’s styling prowess. “Omg isn’t she just amazing!!!!! They’re not gonna be ready for what this team is coming to the table with!!!!” read Duplaix’s message.

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Young and Restless), who went to high school with Mosley, was another early commenter. “Cannot wait to see youuu and this showwww!👏👏❤️📺” she wrote. And Lawrence Saint-Victor, who was Mosley’s love interest on B&B, where he plays Carter, and on GL, where he played Remy, also weighed in. “LETS GO!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” he wrote, clearly thrilled for his former castmate’s new gig.