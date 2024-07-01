Join Y&R and GL Alum John Driscoll In The Locher Room

Guiding Light alum John Driscoll will be live in The Locher Room at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 2 to look back at his time playing Henry “Coop” Bradshaw, the son of Buzz Cooper (Justin Deas) and Jenna Bradshaw (Fiona Hutchison). Driscoll joined the now-defunct CBS soap in September 2004 and played the role until Coop was killed in a fateful car crash in 2009.

In 2009, the actor was cast on Young and Restless as Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV, a character he played until 2011. His other roles include recurring as Blossom on Dawson’s Creek and David on The Book of Daniel, as well as guest shots like Brandon on Young Americans, Dean on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Club Guy on One Tree Hill. He also appeared in the short Happenstance as Daniel and his most recent entertainment gig is on the podcast series Forever and a Day as Lewis Burke and reunites him with others from GL, including his former onscreen brother Frank Dicopoulos (ex-Frank Cooper). “My character is recurring and it works with my Contractor and Military schedule,” the actor tells Digest. Get ready to find out even more about this very cool project.

Driscoll has been serving our country actively in the National Guard for the past 12 years and when he is not deployed, he works as a defense contractor.

Don’t miss the chance to catch up with Driscoll, thank him for his service and hear about his greatest role to date as dad to his son, Wesley. “I’m excited to talk about life, love, family, and my new career path(s) since stepping away from the spotlight back in 2011/2012,” the actor says, adding, “and although I’ve been away, keeping in touch with old industry friends and dabbling in the arts today has allowed me to embrace and enjoy some of the artistry from my previous career. Humorously enough, my co-workers and fellow service members love to rehash my previous career’s adventures and accolades which always maintain a nostalgic sensation within me today, years later.”

To participate in the livestream interview with Driscoll, click here.