Join Former ATWT Star Steven Weber In The Locher Room

On Thursday, September 5 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, revisit the amazing career of Steven Weber, who will be appearing live with Alan Locher on The Locher Room.

You can expect them to dive into Weber’s remarkable show biz journey and revisit one of his earliest and most memorable roles as Kevin Gibson on As the World Turns. Weber’s As the World Turns co-star and friend Scott Bryce (Craig Montgomery) will also be stopping by to say hello.

Back in 2020, Weber told Digest about his favorite time in Oakdale, “Overall, it was such a great experience for me, catching the tail end of that genre, that ‘live TV’ experience that I always wanted to be involved with. I met a lot of great people like Julianne Moore [ex-Frannie/Sabrina] and John Wesley Shipp [ex-Douglas]. It was a great lab to learn.”

The handsome actor is currently captivating audiences on NBC’s Chicago Med, produced by the legendary Dick Wolf (who is also known for the Law & Order franchise). His recent credits include HBO’s Ballers, Epix’s Get Shorty, and a standout guest appearance in Curb Your Enthusiasm. You’ve also seen him in the Netflix sensation 13 Reasons Why.

Weber is probably best known for his unforgettable role as Brian Hackett on the hit series Wings. On the topic of a possible reboot, he told Digest in that same article, “I don’t know how possible something like that is. We’ve all diverged in many ways, but we mostly keep in touch. I suppose if somebody came up with some idea, I might do it. I don’t know if there’s a real demand for it. But who knows?”

Weber also voiced Charlie B. Barkin in All Dogs Go to Heaven: The Series and delivered a chilling performance as Jack Torrance in Stephen King’s The Shining. His versatility shines through in recurring roles on iZombie and NCIS: New Orleans and in his standout title role of Jeffrey in the 1995 LGBTQ+ classic film Jeffrey.

