Joan Collins and Nadia Bjorlin Board New Jacob Young-Produced Film

Joan Collins (ex-Alexandra, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Alexis, DYNASTY) and Nadia Bjorlin (ex-Chloe, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) have been announced as part of the cast of Murder Between Friends — a new film being produced by Jacob Young (ex-Rick, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL; ex-Lucky, GENERAL HOSPITAL; ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN). He presented the cast in an image on his official Instagram account.

Collins shared the same image, writing the caption, “This was the #secret I posted about several weeks ago! Shooting #murderbetweenfriends with this fabulous #castandcrew.” She went on to name everyone in the picture.

The film was written by Mark Rozzano, who will be producing the project as well. According to the IMDB listing for the film, Young is also directing alongside his friend, Trent Garrett.

Young’s last film was Four For Fun, which hit the film festival circuit and co-starred Y&R’s star Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and was written and directed by former DAYS and GH star, Jason Cook (ex-Shawn; ex-Matt).