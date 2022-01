Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) has signed a deal with GAC Media to star in four original movies over the next two years, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actress is one of many actors who has appeared both on GAC and The Hallmark Channel, including Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH), Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS), Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) and Lori Loughlin (ex-Jodie, EDGE OF NIGHT). To read the full article, click here.