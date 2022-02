On the latest Dishing With Digest, Robert Newman (Ashland, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) what he considers the key to his successful pairing with Kim Zimmer as Josh and Reva on GUIDING LIGHT, 2) the conversation he cherished having with Mandy Patinkin on the set of HOMELAND and 3) the memorable way he proposed to his wife of 35 years, Britt Helfer Newman (ex-Lily, LOVING).