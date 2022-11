On the latest Dishing With Digest, James Hyde (Jeremy, Y&R; ex-Sam, PASSIONS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) his memories of modeling for Gianni Versace alongside Kate Moss and Christy Turlington, 2) the key lessons he learned about soap acting from his brief stint on ANOTHER WORLD and 3), why he and Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS; ex-Luis, PASSIONS) were considered the on-set troublemakers at PASSIONS.