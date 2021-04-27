ICYMI Patrika Darbo Guests on Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Patrika Darbo (ex-Nancy, DAYS; Shirley, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) why she was terrified of Executive Producer Gloria Monty while playing the recurring role of a waitress on GH, 2) what Roseanne Barr had to say about Patrika’s performance as her in the TV movie ROSEANNE AND TOM: BEHIND THE SCENES, and 3) why she was convinced she would be fired on her first day at DAYS. For the full podcast, click here.