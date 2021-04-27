In the latest Dishing With Digest, Patrika Darbo (ex-Nancy, DAYS; Shirley, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) why she was terrified of Executive Producer Gloria Monty while playing the recurring role of a waitress on GH, 2) what Roseanne Barr had to say about Patrika’s performance as her in the TV movie ROSEANNE AND TOM: BEHIND THE SCENES, and 3) why she was convinced she would be fired on her first day at DAYS. For the full podcast, click here.
ICYMI Patrika Darbo Guests on Digest's Podcast
