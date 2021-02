In the latest Dishing With Digest, Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH; ex-Belle, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) who almost beat her out for the role of Zenon in ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY, 2) the clever way she and Farah Fath (ex-Mimi) passed notes during school on the DAYS set, 3) and how she felt filming her final scenes with real-life BFF Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu, GH).