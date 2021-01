In the latest Dishing With Digest, Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he first befriended longtime pal Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R), 2) why he feels he botched his first screen test for GH, prior to being cast as Chase, and 3) the solid advice he got from his dad that made him postpone proposing to his wife, Lauren.