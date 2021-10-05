ICYMI DAYS’s Dan Feuerriegel Guests On Digest’s Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, DAYS’s Dan Feuerriegel shared some interesting facts, including 1) that before discovering his passion for acting, he planned to become a veterinarian, 2) that he came close to landing the role of Y&R’s Adam, and 3) why he nearly decided against screen-testing for EJ.
