ICYMI Charles Shaughnessy Guests On Digest's Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he fought to win the short-term role of GH’s Alistair, which marked his U.S. television debut back in 1984, 2) how his DAYS alter ego, good-guy Shane, evolved from his original conception as the shady McShane, and 3) why THE NANNY may never have been renewed for a second season had Shaughnessy’s leading lady, Fran Drescher, not caught fire at a dinner party with network executives.