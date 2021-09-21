PODCAST

ICYMI Charles Shaughnessy Guests On Digest's Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he fought to win the short-term role of GH’s Alistair, which marked his U.S. television debut back in 1984, 2) how his DAYS alter ego, good-guy Shane, evolved from his original conception as the shady McShane, and 3) why THE NANNY may never have been renewed for a second season had Shaughnessy’s leading lady, Fran Drescher, not caught fire at a dinner party with network executives.

