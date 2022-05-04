Annika Noelle hit the ground running when she was first cast as Hope in 2018. Soon after making her daytime debut, the newcomer was tasked with an emotionally rich storyline that would have proved demanding for even the most seasoned performer. As she looks back now, Noelle is able to put the Baby Beth tale in perspective. “The length of the baby loss storyline is what made it challenging,” she reflects. “Having to sustain that level of grief, day in and day out, for the majority of the year was a marathon. And it was a lot to take on while still so new to the genre. But in the end, it showed me the value and importance of prioritizing self-care and a healthy work/life balance, so I am grateful for that.”

Adjusting to the fast pace of daytime also had its difficulties, but she took it in stride. “You hear rumors about how hard soaps are but it is only until you fully step into the arena and are asked to perform that you finally see everything that goes into it,” she explains. “Days with over 100 pages of dialogue, one take to get it right, the speed, limited budget and add Covid protocols on top of everything? I will say it time and time again, but the people working in soaps are some of the most talented and dedicated people out there. I am incredibly blessed and honored to have been able to continue working as an actor, even when most could not during the pandemic, and that is thanks to [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Brad Bell leading the charge. We were the first television show back in production in the United States and I feel so lucky to be a part of that legacy. BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL has given me the stability to be able to cultivate and grow a fulfilling life.”

Being a part of an ensemble is just one of the many advantages of her job. “Beyond getting to do some wonderfully soapy stories, like having a baby swapped, slapping someone and love triangles, I would say [a highlight is] definitely the bonds that are formed off screen,” Noelle shares. “I see the same faces year-round when I go in to work so it really has become like a family. Those small moments in between takes when you can’t stop laughing, rehearsing lines over lunch or decompressing over a drink at the end of a hard day, those are the moments that are most meaningful to me.”

And her daytime family has been helpful in other ways, she reports. “I go to multiple people for various questions I might have about life. If I’m having car troubles, I go to Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. If I’m looking for a good camping site, I’ll ask Matt [Atkinson, Thomas] or Scott [Clifton, Liam]. Workout tips? Katherine [Kelly Lang, Brooke] is the best. Classic Hollywood stories? John [McCook, Eric] is an encyclopedia. And if I want to blow off some steam and have a good time, I’ll call Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy]. Everyone has been a mentor in their own way and I have learned so much from my fellow castmates.”

Noelle has enjoyed witnessing the evolution of her alter ego. “I admire her ability to see the best in people, even when she has been knocked down,” she offers. “To not immediately turn toward fear and suspicion but to continually open up her heart, even with the risk of getting hurt — to put it simply, her ability to see the glass as half full.” But she also has a wish list for Hope. “I would love to see Hope rebel at some point. I think she tries so hard to maintain her halo and it would be entertaining to not only see it slip, but for her to take it off herself, throw caution to the wind and take a walk on the wild side. Whether that comes from a split personality or dating a bad boy, it would be a fun note to play.”

There are also some castmates she’d love to connect with in scenes. “There are so many!” she muses. “And such fun, potential storylines, too. Maybe Hope breaks out the golf clubs and goes for a round of golf with Dollar Bill? Commiserates with Carter over a beer over their [past] bad luck in love? Or maybe, just maybe, Hope and Wyatt wax nostalgic over those good ol’ days on the beach? So many possibilities. I look forward to seeing what the writers have in store for Hope.”

In her time away from the studio, Noelle has been exercising her creative muscles in a different way. “Writing has always been in the background for me in some way,” she remarks. “Whether it was sketch comedy for The Groundlings, or short stories and poems for literary magazines, I just had to give myself permission to pursue it. Now, it is slowly becoming an important creative outlet where I get to tell the stories that excite and interest me. I’m currently working on a children’s book series inspired by my rescue cat, Burritoman, as well as some spec scripts I want to submit to festivals.”

And when she’s not writing, acting or memorizing lines, “[I like to] lay on the couch, snuggle with my fur babies and watch RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE — I’m not even kidding!” she chuckles. “I know I’m supposed to give the ‘good’ answer of hiking or yoga or meditation or something but the honest truth is, I’m usually so exhausted from work that I can’t wait to sink into my couch when I get home. It is a dream of mine to be a guest judge one day — maybe for a soap opera challenge — that would be so much fun!”

But she’s hardly a couch potato. “Now that things are opening up again, I really want to get back to seeing the world,” Noelle enthuses. “There are so many destinations that I still want to explore: New Zealand, Iceland, Barcelona, Rome, South Africa, to name a few. I also wouldn’t mind the occasional feature film or guest star if I can swing it with our schedule. I got into this career to inhabit the mindset of different characters, so it’s important to flex those other muscles now and then.”

As for what’s next for both the actress and the character she plays, Noelle concludes, “To be more forgiving of oneself. We’re all doing the best we can. Life is already hard; there is no use making it harder for yourself. So, more compassion and love all around. I wish that for everybody.”

Getting Personal

In October 2021, Noelle penned a piece for glamour.com titled “Losing A Child In The Limelight”, in which she shared that she suffered two miscarriages while working at B&B, a girl at 10 weeks, and a boy at eight weeks. “In my limited time in the public eye, I have become very aware of the boundaries I wanted to create to protect not only myself but my loved ones,” she explains about what prompted her to speak her piece. “But, if by sharing my story, I could make one person feel less alone, then it was worth it to me. And if I was going to talk about my own experience with pregnancy loss, it was of utmost importance to have it be in my own words, not to have it twisted or sensationalized for headlines in any way. It was an experience I felt was important to share.”

Just The Facts:

Birthday: December 24

Hails From: Boston, MA

With This Ring: The actress announced her engagement on Instagram on January 9, 2021.

First Air Date On B&B: January 8, 2018

Nomination Station: Noelle received her first Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2020.

Hair Care: “The biggest perk of the job is the free blowouts every week! I’m not even joking. I am a mess when it comes to my own hair, so I’m very grateful to have our wonderful hair department.”

In Like Clint: Worked with director Clint Eastwood on the film version of Jersey Boys.

Water Works: Noelle’s favorite movie is Singin’ In The Rain.